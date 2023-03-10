Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$27.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EFN. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

TSE:EFN opened at C$18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$20.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

