Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.22.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$591.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$22.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.73.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.