Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 460 ($5.53).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.75) to GBX 415 ($4.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.71) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.98) to GBX 555 ($6.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 499.38 ($6.00).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 503.20 ($6.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,290.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 464.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 398.72. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 588.52 ($7.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 4.49%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 2,564.10%.

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($26,996.15). Insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.