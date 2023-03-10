RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.94 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). Approximately 45,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 22,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.22).

RTC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

