Rune Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Rune has a market cap of $27,375.02 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00006763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 2.57594417 USD and is up 74.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $464.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

