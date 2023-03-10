Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as high as C$1.80. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 3,826,823 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.87 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$980.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.30.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.