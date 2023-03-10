Safe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $277.11 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $277.11 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $13.30 or 0.00064740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00191623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00091996 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00055077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.21409848 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.