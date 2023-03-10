Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Saipem Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. 3,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAPMY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.86) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saipem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Further Reading

