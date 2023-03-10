Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,199.05.

Shares of IOT opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

