Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lifted their price objective on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Samsonite International stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Samsonite International has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

