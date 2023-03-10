Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Trading Down 3%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. 81,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 55,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.
