Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Trading Down 3%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. 81,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 55,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.17.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,841 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.