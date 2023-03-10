Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €18.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

ETR HFG opened at €18.90 ($20.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of €46.92 ($49.91).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

