Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.66. Sappi shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,125 shares traded.

Sappi Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Sappi had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Dividend Announcement

About Sappi

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

