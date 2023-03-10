Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Sasol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SSL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 326,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,240. Sasol has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

Get Sasol alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.