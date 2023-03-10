Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17. 60 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Sasol Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.