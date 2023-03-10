Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Saunders International’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Saunders International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.
About Saunders International
Recommended Stories
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.