Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Saunders International’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

About Saunders International

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, fabrication, construction, and maintenance of bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

