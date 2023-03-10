Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,691,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

