Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

