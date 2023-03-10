Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Down 55.0% in February

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Scully Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Scully Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

SRL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.79. 15,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,364. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

