Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Séché Environnement Stock Performance
Shares of SECVY stock remained flat at $22.90 on Friday. Séché Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.
About Séché Environnement
