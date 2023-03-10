Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SEKEY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,308. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Seiko Epson had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

