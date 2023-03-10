Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.51

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.51 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 174.80 ($2.10). Senior shares last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.05), with a volume of 970,238 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.92) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.10) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.34) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.86) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £693.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Senior’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other news, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,790.76). In other news, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,790.76). Also, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($57,355.56). 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

