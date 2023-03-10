Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.65

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.65 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.73). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 60.30 ($0.73), with a volume of 154,711 shares trading hands.

Severfield Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £191.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Severfield’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

