SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Down 57.4% in February

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SFS Group stock remained flat at $112.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. SFS Group has a 12-month low of $112.80 and a 12-month high of $112.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

