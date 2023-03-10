Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shenzhou International Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

