Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Nancy Disman Sells 1,500 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. 1,689,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.21. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

