Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $497,350.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,073. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.