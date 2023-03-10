Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells $497,350.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,073. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Shift4 Payments

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

