Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €71.40 ($75.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 52-week high of €105.25 ($111.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

