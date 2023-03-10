Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Down 1.3%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$59.10 and last traded at C$59.47. 4,594,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,235,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.25.

Shopify Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.48.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

