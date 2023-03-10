Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.82) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56 ($0.67).

The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 39.36 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.02. The company has a market cap of £301.13 million, a PE ratio of -3,936.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.26. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.02 ($0.95).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

