Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Expands By 2,900.0%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.16.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (JEQ)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.