Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Expands By 2,900.0%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 314,715 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

