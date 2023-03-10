Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Drops By 89.1%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 140,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,243. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.51.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.