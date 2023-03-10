Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Declines By 55.1%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

ASTVF remained flat at $8.86 during midday trading on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

