Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rises By 488.9%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVVIY. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 545 ($6.55) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 546 ($6.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 535 ($6.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.43.

AVVIY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,754. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

