Short Interest in Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Rises By 700.0%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bespoke Extracts Price Performance
Shares of BSPK remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Bespoke Extracts has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.24.
About Bespoke Extracts
