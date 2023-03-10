Short Interest in Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Rises By 700.0%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bespoke Extracts Price Performance

Shares of BSPK remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Bespoke Extracts has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

