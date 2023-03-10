Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Increases By 300.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. City Developments has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDEVY shares. HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

