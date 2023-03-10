Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Increases By 300.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. City Developments has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDEVY shares. HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About City Developments

(Get Rating)

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

