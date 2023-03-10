Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Decreases By 60.9%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CLVLY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $19.98.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
