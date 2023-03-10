Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Decreases By 60.9%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CLVLY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $19.98.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

