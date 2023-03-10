Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Increases By 546.2%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 30.8% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.24.
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
