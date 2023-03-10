Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 205.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the February 13th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 202,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,549. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after buying an additional 826,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,133 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

