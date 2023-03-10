Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 205.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the February 13th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
FMB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 202,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,549. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.