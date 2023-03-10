Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Grows By 200.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
GOODN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 31,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.09.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 7.26%.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
