Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Expands By 212.0%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

GXTG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,274. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.15. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.302 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

