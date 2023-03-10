Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Decreases By 56.6%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

NHS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,518. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.