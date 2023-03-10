Short Interest in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Declines By 52.3%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 52,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NextPlay Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 29,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. NextPlay Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,295.88% and a negative return on equity of 60.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings.

