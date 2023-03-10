Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Drops By 63.2%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $67,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.