Short Interest in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Decreases By 75.3%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GENY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. The company has a market cap of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

About Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

