Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Increases By 675.0%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.61. 2,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,638. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.