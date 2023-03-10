Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Decreases By 81.2%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seven & i Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 42,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,301. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.