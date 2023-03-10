Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Decreases By 68.3%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €94.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.71.

SIEGY traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 550,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,811. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $18.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.6706 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

