Short Interest in Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Expands By 400.0%

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLRK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Solera National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

