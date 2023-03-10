Short Interest in Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Decreases By 76.5%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

TMILF remained flat at $1.35 on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taylor Maritime Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.